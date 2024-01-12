Sanaa Lathan to Portray Psychic Icon Miss Cleo in New Drama Series

Sanaa Lathan has reportedly been tapped to executive produce and star in an upcoming series about Miss Cleo.

via: Vibe

The Miss Cleo series is described as a “darkly comedic drama,” per Deadline, inspired by the life story of Youree Dell Harris — better known under her moniker, Miss Cleo. It will center around how her infamous rise to fame with her pay-per-minute service from 1997 until 2003 led to a controversial federal court case.

In 2002, the Federal Trade Commission charged the owners of Psychic Readers Networks with “deceptive advertising, billing, and collection practices.” Harris was not indicted on the charges, but the people behind the scam agreed to settle by clearing the owed $500 million and paying a $5 million fine.

During the trial, it was revealed that Miss Cleo was actually from Los Angeles and faked her Jamaican accent. Harris’ reputation was subsequently tarnished.

In 2022, when Max released Call Me Miss Cleo — the documentary based on her life — her former makeup artist AnnDee Rucker said to the Los Angeles Times, “How they portrayed Cleo destroyed her. They took her identity. They took her name. They sensationalized her. They villainized her. Of course, that had an effect on her. How could it not?”

Harris went on to become an activist, came out as a lesbian, and voiced a character in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. She died in July 2016 at age 53, following a battle with colon cancer.

No details have been released on where and when Miss Cleo will be available as it’s still being shopped to networks and streaming platforms.