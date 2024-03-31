San Francisco Giants Fan Slaps San Diego Padres Fan in Viral Video at Opening Weekend [Video] | lovebscott.com

The opening weekend of the 2024 MLB season featured a nasty fight between fans of the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.

via: Daily Mail

Opening Week at Petco Park in San Diego was a more violent affair than usual after a woman wearing a Padres jersey was seen slapping a rival San Francisco Giants fan.

Cameras caught the woman arguing with two Giants fans – one wearing a Barry Bonds jersey and the other wearing a Buster Posey uniform.

The woman, wearing what appeared to be a Juan Soto jersey, got right up in the faces of both the men.

She then screamed ‘f**k you’ while flipping double middle-fingers at them before slapping the fan wearing the Posey jersey right across the face.

As she tried to walk away, the stunned Giants fan attempted to push her down the stairs – but only shoved her into the railing.

Things appeared to be calmer after that as tensions settled – and no one appeared to be injured.

It’s not clear what the parties involved were fighting about – or whether or not police were called.

The Giants wound up winning the game by an 8-3 scoreline.

Granted, fan fights might be the least of the MLB’s worries these days, as the league is currently investigating whether reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani had any involvement in the gambling scandal that resulted in the firing of his longtime friend and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.