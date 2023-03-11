Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Returning to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

MTV is bringing back another familiar face to the ‘Jersey Shore.’

via People:

The MTV show’s Instagram account teased Saturday that original cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this season.

“She’s still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet,” the Instagram caption read, alongside a photo of Giancola, 35, sitting in front of a green screen for what appears to be a confessional interview.

The original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and followed the lives of housemates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly DelVecchio Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Giancola.

Following Pivarnick’s departure in season 2, Deena Cortese joined the cast and has been a part of the family ever since.

The show ran for six seasons before wrapping in 2012. In 2018, MTV rebooted the show with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which follows the original cast, minus Giancola. Ortiz-Magro had been a part of the new series until he stepped away from the show last year to seek medical treatment for his mental health.

She must’ve gotten tired of missing out on that check.