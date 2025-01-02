Saints’ Cam Jordan Donates $25K to New Orleans Terror Attack Victims Relief Fund

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan is doing his part to help his community following the New Year’s Day tragedy.

Jordan wrote on social media that he donated $25,000 to the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund.

“I am joining @GNOFoundation and the @CityOfNOLA by donating $25,000 to the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to support victims of the attack,” Jordan wrote on X. “Please consider donating to assist the families of those who lost their lives and those who were severely injured.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation set the fund up in the wake of the terror attack that took place in the city.

“The Greater New Orleans Foundation joins the City of New Orleans and fellow community partners to launch the New Orleans New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to assist the victims and survivors of the 2025 New Year’s Day mass casualty incident,” the description of the fund reads.

“At around 3:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, a man driving a white pickup truck plowed into crowds on Bourbon Street as revelers were gathered in the aftermath of New Year’s Eve celebrations. The FBI is now investigating the mass-casualty incident as a terroristic act.”

At least 15 people were killed, and several others were injured in the attack.

The attack forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which is now set to take place at the Caesars Superdome at 4 p.m. ET.

via: Fox News