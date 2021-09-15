Who Said That? Chlöe Addresses Rumors That She’s Dating Future [Video]

Chlöe Bailey wants you to know she’s NOT dating Future.

via Complex:

“I don’t know where the rumor came from,” Chlöe said during an Instagram Live session. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”

Later during the live, Chlöe addressed another ridiculous rumor that she was involved in the Illuminati following her veiled performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

“You know what really cracks me up,” she says. “One moment, you all say that I talk about God too much, then the next you say I’m selling my soul. Which is it, my loves? I love God so much, and I love music and I just have a lot of passion. That’s it.”

We don’t know where that rumor came from either — but we’re glad it’s not true!

“He’s a wonderful fella” HELP ME PLEASE ???? pic.twitter.com/fG5Bmjbd5k — Vannah?| HAVE MERCY HE’S A WONDERFUL FELLA (@psavannahhh) September 15, 2021