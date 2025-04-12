Sada Baby Breaks Silence After Drug Arrest

BY: Walker Published 7 minutes ago

Sada Baby was arrested this week in the Detroit suburb of Sterling Heights, online jail records show. .

The Detroit rapper was taken into custody earlier this week on a charge of possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance, reportedly narcotics or cocaine, according to FOX 2. The charge stems from an incident earlier this year when Sada Baby was pulled over for allegedly driving without a license. During that traffic stop, officers claimed they found a substance that was later tested and believed to be illegal drugs.

This comes just weeks after the rapper pled guilty to failure to display a valid license. He was reportedly held at Macomb County Jail without bail but was released shortly after. His drug arrest mugshot, where he’s seen smiling widely, quickly made the rounds online, and in true Sada Baby fashion, he turned it into merch. Still, behind the viral photo is a more serious message.

“I appreciate all the energy, good and bad,” Sada Baby wrote on Instagram after his release. “Just know I’m being targeted. They literally recharged me with a case I just went to court for on the 28th and beat. Put an entry warrant out eight days later, arrested me in front of my house and still took my truck while it was parked at my dwelling.”

He also addressed the drug allegations directly: “Never had 25 g of anything and if I did, I’d still be in jail,” he said. Explaining the smile in his mugshot, he added, “I made that face for my mug shot because I knew God for a fact was bringing me home by the next day with no delays.”

Despite the legal trouble, Sada Baby maintains his innocence and his signature boldness.

via: Hot 97

