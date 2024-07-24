So Sad: Slash's Stepdaughter's Final Heartbreaking Instagram Post Publishes Hours After He Announces Her Death | www.lovebscott.com

The guitarist from Guns N’ Roses had to put off a few concert tours, revealing on Monday that his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, who was only 25, had sadly died. In a heartbreaking twist, her final Instagram post went live just a few hours later.

In the haunting and vulnerable crossroads between reality and social media, the final words of Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight were published to her Instagram — possibly scheduled — just hours after the Guns N’ Roses guitarist announced her death at just 25 years old.

Three hours after Slash’s heartbreaking announcement, Knight’s followers saw a new selfie post to her page. The caption of the image, which shows Knight looking pensively off-camera, is even more heartbreaking in the wake of her tragic passing.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity – I am sorry,” read the post.

“Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable,” the message continued. “May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace?”

Many of Knight’s followers speculated that she had scheduled the post before her untimely death. At the same time, the post was edited by someone after it posted, though it’s not clear who may have edited it or what changes were made.

Knight’s mother, Meegan Hodges, was among the first to comment on the post, writing, “MY BABY GIRL! ???I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”

The comment came just hours after Hodges’ own post sharing her daughter’s obituary notice, which can be seen here. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” read the obit.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Slash’s own announcement of his stepdaughter’s passing came in the wake of his sharing that he had canceled part of his current S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances” on Sunday. This was followed by his own share of her obituary on Monday.

