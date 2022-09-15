So Sad: Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Onstage During Performance

Valencia Prime, a 25-year-old transgender woman who performed as a drag queen and dubbed herself “Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva,” died Monday night after she collapsed onstage while performing at Tabu.

via People:

Her cause of death is not known and the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tabu paid tribute to Prime in a statement shared on Instagram: “Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of life and positivity. We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage.”

The bar announced in another post that they’re in communication with Prime’s family for “their blessing and input” on a potential tribute show.

Prime’s mother Christiana Marcus-McRae also shared the news of her child’s death on Facebook. “25 yrs ago, April 2nd at 7:58pm, I gave birth to my 2nd child and today, I’m making funeral arrangements…” she wrote.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $10,000 to assist Prime’s family with funeral expenses since it was launched Wednesday by her friend and fellow performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe.

“Dearest friends and family, It is with a heavy heart that we let you all know that our sweetest Valencia Prime has passed away peacefully,” Monroe wrote with the campaign. “We would love for the community to help her mother and the rest of her family give her the proper memorial we know she deserves.”

Dr. Timaree Schmit, a sexuality educator and burlesque performer, remembered Prime on Twitter: “This community has suffered so much loss in the last few years. Valencia Prime was a talent and a delightful person. Rest in power, babe.”

Drag queen Brittany Lynn wrote in a tribute post on Facebook: “Valencia Prime you will be sorely missed. You were always up for a gig or messaging me afterwards saying ‘good job sir.’ Out & About will always be dedicated to you and all that you did for everyone. Keep twirling ma’am.”

Another performer named Aloe Vera shared in a statement: “I’m trying. I’m trying to be strong and I’m trying to brave because you were the one the taught me how to be strong and brave. The pain I feel right now is something I wish on no one. You are and will forever be my light. I wish

“I knew how to keep going without you. I wish I knew how to be inspiring too others that are hurting right now… but a piece of my soul has been taken from me and I’m struggling to pick myself up off the ground without you. I love you with everything in my heart Valencia. Rest in power,” Vera added.

So sad. RIP.