So Sad: One Teenager Dead, Another Injured After Shooting at Atlanta High School

A teenager is dead and another teenager is injured after a shooting took place at an Atlanta high school on Sunday.

Atlanta police responded to a report of multiple people shot at Benjamin E. Mays High School around 2:27 a.m. The victims were two 16-year-olds, a girl and a boy, who were found and taken to nearby hospitals. The girl was pronounced dead while the boy remains in stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody but police have said the incident involved multiple students. It’s unclear if the victims went to Benjamin E. Mays High School. Atlanta police are offering a $10,000 award for information on the shooting as they continue their investigation.

“My heart goes out to both families, and definitely to the family of the decedent,” Mayor Andre Dickens said at a news briefing. “This young lady was full of life and was actually expected to be working for the city of Atlanta starting on Tuesday in our summer youth employment program.”

Dickens added: “I’m asking parents across the metro area, I’m asking youth across the metro area, to please consider your safety, to please make sure your parents know where you are. And parents, know where your children are. And young people looking to gather after midnight and finding places to go, we want you to be safe and make conscious, quality decisions about where you go.”

Superintendent Lisa Herring said there will be a crisis team on the school campus for those that need additional support following the shooting. According to Herring, the incident was “tragic.”

“A crisis team will be on campus this coming Tuesday to help those who might need additional support,” Herring said. “Our condolences go out to our families that have been impacted.”

