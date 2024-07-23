So Sad: Calif. Woman Claims Dog Was Killed by UPS Driver Who Threw Heavy Package Over Her Gate [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

A California woman says her dog was killed after a UPS driver tossed a heavy package over her front gate.

via People:

Naria Harutjunjan, of North Hills, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, made the claim in an interview with KCAL.

“I took the package,” Harutjunjan told the outlet, “I saw my dog was … she couldn’t move anymore.”

Video footage obtained by KCAL shows the driver appearing to toss a large package over the gate. The outlet reports a neighbor also saw the driver appearing to throw the package.

Harutjunjan told the station that her two dogs had been let out to play in the yard and that one had been brought inside as the driver, who she claims did not ring the bell, dropped off the package.

The dog, Lulu, was found under the package. She was brought to an animal hospital, where Harutjunjan was told the dog had died.

“Yesterday, before I went to let her out, I took her and I said, ‘I don’t know, Lulu, why, but I love you so much,’” Harutjunjan told the outlet. “That was the last time.”

Harutjunjan told KCAL that she has retained an attorney and is considering legal action against UPS and Amazon, from which she ordered a package.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, UPS says it is looking into the incident.

“We’re aware of the situation in North Hills,” the statement says. “We are certainly concerned and have been in contact with the customer. We are investigating and will take appropriate action.”

