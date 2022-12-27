So Sad: More Than 60 Killed Across the U.S. After ‘Blizzard of the Century’

A ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ blizzard swept through Buffalo, New York, leaving dozens dead and thousands without electricity.

via Complex:

NBC News reports at least 62 people have died in weather-related incidents. During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said that the storm was “probably worse than anything that this city has seen in over 50 years.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll in Buffalo has risen to 28, as bodies were discovered in vehicles and under snowbanks.

“We need people to continue to stay patient, stay off the roads today, and as soon as we can, we will lift the driving ban in the city of Buffalo,” Brown added.

The historic snowstorm has left more than 4,000 people in the area without power. At the peak of the storm, about 20,000 people lost electricity.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gragmalia said that looting is “still going on,” as countless businesses have lost power, leaving their security systems unusable. Four people have so far been arrested.

“This isn’t people stealing food and medicine and diapers,” Gragmalia said. “They’re destroying stores. They’re stealing televisions, couches, whatever else they can get their hands on. They’re opportunists.”

On Monday, President Joe Biden put forth an emergency declaration that allows federal agencies to enter New York State in an effort to provide support to those affected by the blizzard. “My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend,” he tweeted.

Our prayers go out to those affected.