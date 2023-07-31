So Sad: 28-Year-Old Sibley Oshae Fatally Stabbed After Voguing at Gas Station, Police Investigating As Anti-Gay Hate Crime

28-year-old Sibley O’Shae was stabbed to death amid an altercation that broke out at a Brooklyn gas station — and it was all captured on video.

via NYP:

Surveillance video footage obtained by The Post captured the heated exchange between two groups that turned deadly around 11 p.m. Saturday at a Mobil station on Coney Island Avenue, according to cops.

The video shows four shirtless black and Hispanic men gasing up their car — two of them seen dancing in their swim trunks — when another group standing outside the convenience store starts jawing at them.

The encounter grows increasingly tense as the two groups come face to face and exchange words for several minutes.

The two sides briefly disperse, but are then seen confronting each other again — with a physical fight breaking out in the background, the footage shows.

The victim — who was identified as 28-year-old Sibley O’Shae — is seen standing behind a black SUV seemingly in shock after being stabbed. He disappears from the camera’s view behind the vehicle as his pals and bystanders run to check on him — and the assailants begin to scatter.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect, who is Muslim, told the victim and his friends he was offended by the scantily clad dancing.

Cops responded to a 911 call at the gas station around 11:15 p.m. and found the victim bleeding on the sidewalk, the NYPD said.

He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center but could not be saved.

No arrests have been made.

It is unclear what words were exchanged between the two sides.

