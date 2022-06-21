S.C. Dad Sentenced to Life in Prison After Jury Finds Him Guilty of Murdering His 5-Year-Old Son

A 40-year-old man in South Carolina was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for abusing and killing his 5-year-old son.

via: People

According to a news release from the South Carolina Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Michael Gamble beat his son to death.

On Jan. 22, 2019, EMS was called to Gamble’s Columbia, S.C., home, where they found 5-year-old Jaiden Hammond unresponsive and “showing signs of rigor,” according to the release.

Authorities revealed the little boy’s body was covered with multiple bruises, including some to his hip, torso, back and face. On the day he died, Gamble’s girlfriend also told police she heard him beating Jaiden with a belt “for about 10 minutes because he had been acting up on the bus the previous day.”

Jaiden’s autopsy showed he suffered from multiple subdural hematomas — bleeding between the skull and the surface of the brain — in addition to other brain injuries, according to the solicitor’s office.

“Further investigation revealed video clips that Mr. Gamble had taken of his son where Jaiden indicated he was going to call 911 on his father for beating him,” the news release continued. “In response, the Defendant coached his son on what to say if anyone asked if he was beaten at his house.”

In addition to being found guilty of homicide by child abuse, Gamble was denied the possibility of parole.

Attorney information for Gamble wasn’t immediately available.