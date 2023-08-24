Rudy Giuliani Surrenders in Georgia 2020 Election Case

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer and confidant, turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

via: Axios

Giuliani is facing 13 charges stemming from alleged efforts to flip Georgia’s 2020 election results, including for allegedly violating Georgia’s racketeering law, known as RICO — a law he once championed.

Giuliani appeared before Georgia legislators in December 2020, outlining false claims of voter fraud in the state and urging legislators to appoint their own slates of presidential electors to certify a Trump victory.

Giuliani’s lawyers reached a $150,000 bond agreement with prosecutors ahead of his surrender, per CNN.

Giuliani told reporters Wednesday morning that he was feeling “very, very good” about heading to Georgia to surrender, adding he felt “like I’m defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times a as a United States attorney.”

