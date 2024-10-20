Rosie O’Donnell Reacts to Daughter’s Arrest: ‘Sadly This Is Not New’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Comedian and former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell has publicly acknowledged the arrest of her second adopted daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell.

“Chelsea is in the news today – this is a photo from a better time – here is the family comment,” Rosie, 62, wrote on Instagram Saturday, October 19, alongside a picture of Chelsea cradling a newborn baby. “Sadly this is not new for our family – chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade – we r all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease #love #alanon 10.19.24.”

Chelsea, 27, was jailed in Wisconsin after police carried out a search warrant last month, according to court records viewed by multiple outlets. She was first booked in Marinette County on September 10, where her Amberg home is located, and released later that month after posting a $2,000 bond, jail records show.

According to court documents, Chelsea was charged with multiple felony counts of neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place. She was also charged with four misdemeanors, including possession of THC, drug paraphernalia and illegally obtained prescription drugs, as well as disorderly conduct.

The mother of four was later booked into Oconto County Jail on October 11, and is still in custody. She now faces felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, plus misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

She is due to appear in court on November 4 and November 7.

