Roddy Ricch Says A YouTuber Found His Grammy & Tried To Extort Him For $50K [Video]

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

A California YouTuber who claimed to have found a Grammy award belonging to Roddy Ricch in an abandoned storage unit in November allegedly attempted to extort the rapper for $50,000 in exchange for its return.

In a new TikTok video, the YouTube star returned the trophy to the rapper’s team member, though he didn’t give the musician’s clothes back.

“I want you to check everything is good. This is your problem now, alright. I just want you guys to check it,” said Prieto in the clip. When the team member asked if he could buy the clothes in the same storage, the YouTuber said, “I mean, you guys didn’t tell me that. It was just a Grammy.”

“FINAL UPDATE GRAMMY HAS BEEN RETURNED AND WILL BE GOING TO @Roddy Ricch WHERE IT BELONGS #grammyupdate #grammy #grammyreturned #roddyricch #guyfindsgrammy #storageunitfind #grammyroddy,” Prieto wrote in the caption.

Prior to this, Roddy addressed the situation during an Instagram Live on Monday, December 2. He shared that his Grammy ended up in storage while he was traveling. He added that his assistant got into a near-fatal accident, resulting in the mismanagement of the storage unit.

After catching wind of Prieto’s video, Roddy claimed that he contacted the YouTuber and offered him $10,000 for the Grammy. Prieto, however, rejected it as he wanted a bigger compensation. “First he asked me for an AP, then he asked me for $50,000,” Roddy revealed. “It was more so about a n***a trying to get clout off of it or a n***a trying to extort me for $50,000.”

According to Roddy, he initially was willing to give Prieto, who is known for his videos documenting the purchase of abandoned storage units, was in for clout as he showed up at the police station with “two cops and three n***as with cameras.”

During the Live, the “Racks in the Middle” hitmaker denied making threats to Prieto despite the latter’s claim.

via: AceShowbiz

