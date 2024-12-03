Home > NEWS

Roddy Ricch Says A YouTuber Found His Grammy & Tried To Extort Him For $50K [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

A California YouTuber who claimed to have found a Grammy award belonging to Roddy Ricch in an abandoned storage unit in November allegedly attempted to extort the rapper for $50,000 in exchange for its return.

In a new TikTok video, the YouTube star returned the trophy to the rapper’s team member, though he didn’t give the musician’s clothes back.

“I want you to check everything is good. This is your problem now, alright. I just want you guys to check it,” said Prieto in the clip. When the team member asked if he could buy the clothes in the same storage, the YouTuber said, “I mean, you guys didn’t tell me that. It was just a Grammy.”

Advertisement
@prietohunters FINAL UPDATE GRAMMY HAS BEEN RETURNED AND WILL BE GOING TO @Roddy Ricch WHERE IT BELONGS #grammyupdate #grammy #grammyreturned #roddyricch #guyfindsgrammy #storageunitfind #grammyroddy ? original sound – The Storage Hunters

“FINAL UPDATE GRAMMY HAS BEEN RETURNED AND WILL BE GOING TO @Roddy Ricch WHERE IT BELONGS #grammyupdate #grammy #grammyreturned #roddyricch #guyfindsgrammy #storageunitfind #grammyroddy,” Prieto wrote in the caption.

Prior to this, Roddy addressed the situation during an Instagram Live on Monday, December 2. He shared that his Grammy ended up in storage while he was traveling. He added that his assistant got into a near-fatal accident, resulting in the mismanagement of the storage unit.

Advertisement

After catching wind of Prieto’s video, Roddy claimed that he contacted the YouTuber and offered him $10,000 for the Grammy. Prieto, however, rejected it as he wanted a bigger compensation. “First he asked me for an AP, then he asked me for $50,000,” Roddy revealed. “It was more so about a n***a trying to get clout off of it or a n***a trying to extort me for $50,000.”

According to Roddy, he initially was willing to give Prieto, who is known for his videos documenting the purchase of abandoned storage units, was in for clout as he showed up at the police station with “two cops and three n***as with cameras.”

During the Live, the “Racks in the Middle” hitmaker denied making threats to Prieto despite the latter’s claim.

via: AceShowbiz

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Yak Gotti Cleared Of Charges In Court Ruling

By: Walker
NEWS

Eminem’s Mother, Debbie Nelson, Dead at 69

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Ranked No. 1 Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century by Billboard

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Bel-Air’ to End With Season 4 on Peacock

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Sued For Sexual Assault, Accuser Serves Him at Mogul’s Miami Mansion

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Hannah Kobayashi’s Family Reacts After Police Say She Voluntarily Crossed Border to Mexico

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Diddy’s Ex Cassie Gave Him ‘Opportunity to Settle’ Her Case Before Filing a Lawsuit, Claims Attorney

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar Earns His Third Hot 100 No. 1 Of 2024 With “Squabble Up”

By: Walker
NEWS

Britney Spears Jokes She’s ‘Turning 5’ — Before Getting Her Actual Age Wrong in 43rd Birthday Post

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel ‘Splitting Up’ for Christmas As She is ‘Desperate for a Break From His Emotional Rollercoaster’ in Wake of DUI Arrest

By: Walker