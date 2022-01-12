Roddy Ricch Postpones His ‘SNL’ Debut Due To COVID Exposure On His Team [Photos]

Bad news for Roddy Ricch fans who were looking forward to seeing his performance on SNL this weekend: The Compton rapper was forced to pull out of his appearance — his SNL debut — due to COVID.

via: Rap-Up

The rapper has canceled his appearance as musical guest amid COVID-19 concerns. In a post on his Instagram Story, Roddy announced that his team was exposed to the virus and he decided to pull out for safety reasons.

“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” he told fans.

He plans to reschedule his appearance for another date. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though! LOVE STAY SAFE,” he added.

Roddy Ricch says he'll be unable to perform on SNL this weekend due to "recent COVID exposure on my team." NBC says that Bleachers will be the new musical guest this episode. pic.twitter.com/rzntH4W2df — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 12, 2022

Instead, Bleachers will fill in for him on this weekend’s “SNL” with host Ariana DeBose. It marks the first show since the Dec. 18 episode.

Last month, Roddy released his sophomore album LIVE LIFE FAST, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. He has already announced plans to drop his next project, Feed Tha Streets 3, later this year.

See you Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pK3BjxbZcH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2022

