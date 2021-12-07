Roddy Ricch Joins Mariah Carey, And Cardi B With A Diamond Certified Single [Video]

Lately, everyone’s talking about Diamond Certification. Just last week, Cardi B became the first-ever female rapper ever with two Diamond certified tracks and yesterday, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” claimed Diamond Certification as well (and surpassed over a billion streams, natch.)

via: Rap-Up

Roddy Ricch has earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for “The Box,” which has officially moved 10 million units in the U.S. since its release two years ago. The song, which appeared on his 2019 debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Roddy celebrated the achievement at a dinner last night during which he was presented with a shiny plaque.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” is now certified diamond. ? pic.twitter.com/OZelHMylct — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) December 7, 2021

The certification coincides with the second anniversary of Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which topped the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum. In addition to “The Box,” “High Fashion” is 4x Platinum and “Start With Me” is 2x Platinum, while “Boom Boom Room,” “Big Stepper,” “Bacc Seat,” and “Peta” are all Platinum.

Roddy is now gearing up for the next chapter with his sophomore album Live Life Fast, which arrives Dec. 17.

“It’s from a different place,” he told Nick Cannon of his new music. “A lot done changed in life so I just felt like giving my fans just a transparent new set of life, more so where I’m at.”

But what exactly constitutes Diamond Certification, you might ask? It’s an official Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification that signifies an album or single that has sold over ten million units. So essentially, it’s a 10 times Platinum release. And today, we have a new friend in the Diamond business, congrats Roddy.