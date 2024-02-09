Roc Nation and Versace to Kick Off Multiyear Partnership at 2024 Super Bowl | lovebscott.com

Versace and Roc Nation, the expansive entertainment company founded and owned by Jay-Z, have announced a multi-year partnership.

via: Complex

On Friday, February 9, the entertainment giant announced it had inked a multiyear deal with the iconic fashion house founded in 1978. Versace confirmed the partnership will center around event sponsorships as well as “cause-focused initiatives,” particularly those that aim to support the next generation of talent; this will include sponsoring scholarships for the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment — a Long Island University program that focuses on entrepreneurship as well as music and sports management.

“Central to both Versace and Roc Nation is human capital and a commitment to creative empowerment, celebrating individuality and fuelling positive change,” the label wrote in a press release. “Championing artists across music, entertainment, and broader cultural landscapes will be underscored through the partnership.

The deal will officially kick off today with Versace sponsoring the Roc Nation Sports 2024 Super Bowl event. The entertainment giant teamed up with the NFL back in 2019 and has helped the league with social initiatives as well as its Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“With its global reach, the National Football League has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in 2019. “Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas—instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America.”