Robyn Dixon Confirms 'RHOP' Departure After 8 Seasons: 'I Was Fired' | lovebscott.com

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Robyn Dixon announced that she was ‘fired’ from the show after 8 seasons.

via: People

Dixon is leaving Bravo’s Maryland-set iteration after eight seasons, she announced on the newest episode of her podcast Reasonably Shady that published on Monday, April 15.

“Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Dixon, 45, said. “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”

Dixon was one of the franchise’s original cast members when the series premiered in January 2016, alongside Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Katie Rost. Bryant, Darby and Huger were all part of the season 8 cast, alongside Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim.

Despite the sad news, Dixon told Bryant — her Reasonably Shady co-host and RHOP costar — that she’s at peace with her exit from the series.

“I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show,” the mother of two said, before extending her gratitude to the network and to Truly Original, the production company behind RHOP.

“Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1,” Dixon continued. “I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself.”

News of Dixon’s exit was first reported by The Jasmine Brand on March 25, the same day Dixon’s costar Dillard Bassett announced with PEOPLE exclusively she would be leaving the show after six seasons. But Dixon didn’t address the reports until Monday’s podcast episode.

“I wanted to speak my own business, my own life, my own news, my own life, my own news, and I wanted to share it out of my own mouth when the time was appropriate. And I felt like the appropriate time would be once season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was finished airing, which it is. now finished airing; the last reunion episode just went off last night,” she said. “And I wanted to respect the network and respect the show and wait until the season ended, which I think makes sense.”

During her remarks, Dixon did get emotional as she addressed Bryant, her longtime best friend.

“I really want to say I love you,” she said. “It’s been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy wild journey the past 8 years. I couldn’t imagine doing what we did with anyone else.”

“To my green-eyed bandit, my partner in crime.” Dixon added. “Although we still have Reasonably Shady, I’m still going to talk to you all the time and see you all the time, I hate that that part of our friendship is not there anymore.”