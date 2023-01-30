Robyn Dixon Admits Husband Juan Had an Affair with a Woman & She Knew Before 'RHOP' Season 7 Began Filming [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ cast member Robyn Dixon is admitting that husband Juan Dixon did, in fact, have an affair with a woman while they were engaged — and that it’s one of the reasons their wedding was delayed.

Last week, a woman came forward with receipts claiming she had an affair with Juan and that Robyn knew about it. This is a different woman than the woman in Georgetown Karen Huger brought up a few episodes ago.

In the latest episode of Robyn and Gizelle Bryant’s ‘Reasonably Shady’ podcast, Robyn explained that the woman did contact her via Instagram DM and exposed Juan’s affair — and that it’s something they had to work through before they got married.

Gizelle added that the woman approached her with the information also, which led Robyn to assume the woman contacted the other ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ ladies as well.

Robyn explained that she knew going into season 7 that someone would eventually bring that particular affair up and was prepared to talk about it, but instead Karen brought up ANOTHER cheating allegation in Mexico that Robyn found ‘laughable.’

You can listen to the latest episode of ‘Reasonably Shady’ here, or catch a clip (sans some important context) below.

Robyn Dixon confirms on her podcast she did in fact know about Juan and the blonde prior to Season 7 filming. Also insinuates this was the reason for wedding delay. Juan, you’re messssssy ????? #RHOP #RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/7qD1fzcpA9 — Is BITCH better? (@JunkiesReality) January 30, 2023