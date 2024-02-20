Rob Lowe shares concerns with Ozempic for weight loss: ‘What’s the plan for the longevity?’ | lovebscott.com

Rob Lowe is joining the conversation surrounding popular weight loss aids.

via: Page Six

Lowe understands that drugs like Ozempic have offered a solution for those struggling to lose weight – but the actor isn’t convinced that the results are long-lasting.

“I see people who are taking all the new weight loss drugs and that’s great, and it’s really changed their lives. But my concern always is, ‘OK, now what?’” Lowe, 59, told People on Monday.

The “Parks and Recreation” alum then wondered, “What’s the plan for the longevity of everything?”

Ozempic, a drug intended to treat type 2 diabetes, and other semaglutide jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, have become widely popularized amongst the Hollywood crowd for weight loss.

Several celebrities, including Kelly Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey, have been able to drop serious pounds thanks to the controversial medication.

However, like Lowe, other stars have voiced their skepticism considering many people have experienced serious side effects.

Mark Wahlberg told Page Six last year that he believes people should turn to “the good old-fashioned way” of dieting and exercising over Ozempic.

Last April, Bethenny Frankel shared her concerns for people with body dysmorphia using the drug when they don’t actually need to lose weight.

In January, Sharon Osbourne said that the injections made her “very sick for a couple of months.”

Lowe explained that for his own health maintenance, he chooses to focus more on sustainable and thoughtful lifestyle choices rather than restrictive diets or quick fixes. For him, that includes cutting out carbs.

“I’m trying to be even more disciplined now as I’m older just because as you get older, you need to watch what you eat even more than when you were younger,” he said.

“So I tried to cut sugar completely as my new year’s resolution. And now I’m figuring, OK, that’s not sustainable for me, but how do I really watch my sugar consumption?”

Lowe also said that he feels “better than [he’s] ever felt” thanks to his commitment to physical fitness.

“I can’t wait to train or to do something physical,” he said. “I have very good friends and family that have to be dragged into doing something physical… that would be super tough to overcome.”

The “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor said he is “blessed” to be someone who enjoys “physical exertion and adventure.”

“So if I’m not on a set, I build my entire day around what activity I’m going to do,” he admitted. “It might be a paddle in the ocean, a hike, running sprints on the track, pickleball, tennis. I’m pretty much up for anything.”

Lowe showed off his muscles last May by sharing a shirtless selfie in celebration of his 33rd year of sobriety.