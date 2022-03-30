Rob Kardashian & Tyga Shut Down Blac Chyna After She Says She Doesn't Get Child Support [Photos]

Blac Chyna’s familial issues have spilled into the public eye over the years. Mostly involving her mother, and her co-parenting relationship with the fathers of her children, Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

via: Rap-Up

On Wednesday, the mother of two took to Twitter to complain about her financial burden, including the lack of support she has received as a single mother.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” tweeted the 33-year-old model.

In another tweet, she added, “Single no support child support.”

After her comments were posted on The Shade Room, Tyga stepped in to address the situation by revealing that he’s the main provider for their 9-year-old son, King Cairo, and pays for his tuition.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” the “Freaky Deaky” rapper commented.

The former couple, who split in 2014, have kept their relationship off social media in recent years. However, Chyna did seemingly call him out on Twitter in August, later claiming she was hacked.

It’s unclear if Chyna was directing her comments at Tyga and/or Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter, Dream.

But Kardashian was also eager to clear his name. Soon after, Dream’s father responded to Chyna’s lack of support claim, revealing that he pays for his daughter’s school, medical expenses, and extracurricular activities.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school,” he wrote. “I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”