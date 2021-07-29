Rihanna Trolls 'Real Housewives Of New York' Star Ramona Singer, Defends Friend Leah Mob [Photo + Video]

Rihanna is showing her support for Leah McSweeney and her Married to the Mob clothing line.

The Fenty Beauty mogul responded to a moment from this week’s episode of the Bravo reality show where Leah name dropped her.

Rihanna posted a clip of the scene where Leah was arguing with Ramona and Luann de Lesseps while at an event at a bar.

While they were going back and forth with each other, Ramona decided to try and diminish Leah’s popular clothing brand Married To The Mob.

Ramona says, “Let me promote Leah Mob or Mob something” a reference to her line. The clothing designer fired back to Ramona, “you aren’t exactly my demographic, so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my sh-t, you think I need you wearing my sh-t?”

The Umbrella singer included a photo of herself wearing a shirt from Leah’s line that read “bit-h mob.”

“What was said @ramonasinger?” she asked.

Leah and Rihanna have been friends for a couple of years. The RHONY star revealed they met at a recent Met Gala afterparty. One of Leah’s friends reportedly introduced her to Rihanna but the pop star was already aware of who she was. Leah said Rihanna had been a big fan of her clothing way before they ever were in the same room.

She told Bravo, “One of my most memorable New York City nights had to have been when I went to a Met Gala after-party. I got introduced to Rihanna and she thought she knew me already — and she gave me a huge hug and was like, ‘I know you!’ and I was like, ‘Actually, you don’t know me. But, you wear my clothing line. You wear my brand, and thank you for that.'”

Leah said, “She was like, ‘You’re the girl that does that brand?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah!’ She was like, ‘Oh my god, come here!’ [She] gave me a huge hug again and she was just so cool.”

Apparently, the two have been close ever since.

Leah loved Rihanna’s Instagram post showing her love. She commented below, “I love you so much.”

Rihanna’s mention of RHONY is sure to please producers for the show who are hoping to improve on this season’s horrific ratings.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.