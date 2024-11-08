Rihanna Sparks Retirement Rumors After Speech About Music Journey: “God Had Other Plans For Me” [Video]

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Rihanna’s adding more fuel to the retirement rumor fire.

The Navy have been waiting for new music for quite some time, and rightfully so considering the artist herself has been teasing her next album, R9, for the last few years. However, RiRi has had her hands full with running her Fenty Beauty empire, being a mom to two sons, and more.

At a recent event in Barbados on November 7, she shared her thoughts, saying that while music brought her attention, she found new paths to create that feel genuine and true to her passions. “It doesn’t even feel like a job,” she said, before adding, “But when you bring it home…” as the crowd cheered.

RiRi turned her attention towards expressing gratitude to her home country, citing it as the biggest inspiration for her beauty brand. “Coming back home, where, the first place I ever met beauty, acknowledged beauty, was at my home here in Barbados,” she continued. “You guys have always inspired me. Everything about my brand, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin have been inspired by you and this country, my people, my family, my friends, my opps, I love all of you guys.”

Fans hope to hear a clear answer about a future album, knowing they already have plenty of her great music to enjoy.

