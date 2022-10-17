Rihanna Reportedly Has Two New Songs Featured on Upcoming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack

Rihanna has recorded two songs to be included on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

via Hits Daily Double:

This isn’t the first time the artist’s name has been linked to Wakanda; talk was rampant among fans in late 2020 that RiRi would be cast in the film, but that rumor was later debunked.

The original Black Panther, which arrived in multiplexes in 2018, spawned an original-score release as well as a smash “inspired by” album. Insiders say the sequel will follow suit, with music dropping via Marvel/Disney and Def Jam/Westbury Road, the latter due to Rihanna’s involvement. The Marvel movie hits screens on 11/11; check out the trailer below.

This blockbuster-soundtrack moment could well be a massive look as RiRi re-emerges in the music space—the superstar is slated to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in January.

Her Fenty Beauty apparel/cosmetics empire, said to be valued north of $2.8 billion, is with LVMH. That deal was made in 2016, the same year her last album, ANTI, came out; Fenty Beauty launched the following year with a Puma collaboration showcased during New York Fashion Week. RiRi’s membership-based Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, “made for every body” (and launched in 2018), has been wildly successful and quickly rendered sector giant Victoria’s Secret more or less obsolete. A Fenty Beauty IPO may be in the offing.

Soundtrack music may not necessarily be the Rihanna music we wanted — but at this point, we’ll take it!