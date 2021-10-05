Rihanna to Reportedly Open Savage X Fenty Retail Stores Next Year

The co-president of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand confirmed that the company plans to open physical stores in 2022, a move she called an important part of its growth strategy.

via: Revolt

According to Business Insider, Christiane Pendarvis, chief marketing and design officer of Savage X Fenty, said that there will “absolutely” be physical stores of the company opening in the U.S. next year, although she did not disclose what cities. The lingerie brand will also consider opening stores overseas in Europe in the near future. “Fit and comfort are so important,” she said, adding that there are “customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

Last week, Rihanna dropped Vol. 3 of the Savage X Fenty fashion show on Amazon. The show featured performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. There were also appearances from Adriana Lima, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

“They gave me a platform and a stage to show this dynamic show that we’ve been able to put together,” the “We Found Love” singer told The Hollywood Reporter last week. “I think the challenge every year is to make it better than the previous one and this year we went bigger, we went better, and I’m very proud of every part of the show.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Savage X Fenty, which debuted in 2018, is now worth $1 billion after seeing a 200% increase in revenue last year. It accounts for $270 million of Rihanna’s total fortune, which currently sits at $1.7 billion.

The Bajan beauty previously hired investment bankers Goldman Sachs to raise funding, which was used to strengthen the line’s presence in Europe and expand the company into athletic wear. As part of her funding request, Rih also sought to maintain full control of her brand.

Rih Rih coming for all y’all coin.