Rihanna Is Rumored to Be Pregnant with A$AP Rocky's Child -- and Social Media Isn't Having It

November 30, 2021 1:30 PM PST

Is Rihanna expecting?

We go through this at least once a year, but rumors are swirling that Rihanna is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rih hasn’t confirmed anything herself, but social media is already running wild with reactions to the pregnancy ‘news.’

Every time Rihanna gains a little weight people start saying she’s pregnant. We hope the only thing she’s ready to deliver is an album.

Tags:Rihanna