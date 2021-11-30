Rihanna Is Rumored to Be Pregnant with A$AP Rocky's Child -- and Social Media Isn't Having It

Is Rihanna expecting?

We go through this at least once a year, but rumors are swirling that Rihanna is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. pic.twitter.com/rgMWYzLdKH — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) November 30, 2021

Rih hasn’t confirmed anything herself, but social media is already running wild with reactions to the pregnancy ‘news.’

Fuck Saweetie and Baby, fuck quavo fuck allat shit, Rihanna is pregnant ? I’ll tty next year — DEC. 18TH ?? (@Reign_Evrything) November 30, 2021

Everytime Rihanna start gaining weight, y’all start saying she pregnant. She done had more pregnant rumors abt her than anybody. Tht gotta suck..like damn, can a chick just gain weight in peace. — CinnaBae??? (@CinnaaBae) November 30, 2021

If Rihanna gets pregnant by a regular nyc man then so am i cus who am i to have higher goals then Rihanna — KAT (@kingkat__) November 30, 2021

Is Rihanna really pregnant by…him?! pic.twitter.com/7VSPsanDPD — Get her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) November 30, 2021

Dudes on Twitter who never had a chance seeing the news A$AP Rocky got Rihanna pregnant pic.twitter.com/z7KiyhsLwE — alex (@AlexUlrichh) November 30, 2021

Rumors are going around that #Rihanna is pregnant with her 1st child by #ASAPRocky pic.twitter.com/hUiahrARK3 — CALL ME IFFFFFF ??? ? (@RichkidDaren) November 30, 2021

Every time Rihanna gains a little weight people start saying she’s pregnant. We hope the only thing she’s ready to deliver is an album.