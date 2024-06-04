Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair Line | lovebscott.com

Rihanna is unveiling something new, and it’s not an album.

The musician and businesswoman announced June 4 that Fenty Hair, a “flexible line of products” for all hair types, is dropping on June 13. She shared the news with a post on Instagram that featured her sporting a blond pixie cut.

The singer is known for her many different hairstyles over the years and said her own experimentation with her hair inspired her to create the line.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural.”

“Every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!” she added. “It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, the company’s flagship brand, in 2017, making waves in the makeup industry at the time with 40 foundation shades and 91 different products, partner LVMH said in a press release at the time.

“It was also important that every woman felt included in this brand. We are all so different, with our own unique skin tones, so we started with the 40 foundation shades out the gate,” Rihanna told TIME when the brand launched.

via: Today.com