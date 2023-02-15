Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & Their Son Cover 'British Vogue': 'We're Best Friends With A Baby'

Rihanna is showing off her stylish (and growing) family.

via: HipHopDX

In a sprawling interview with the magazine, the Fenty mogul reflected on motherhood and the rollercoaster that has come with it.

“Oh my God, it’s legendary,” she said of her first nine months as a mom. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because…because it doesn’t matter.”

The interview comes after Rihanna’s highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which went down at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday evening (February 12). The Barbados-bred hitmaker deliver a medley of hits including “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds,” as well as Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” and JAY-Z’s “Run this Town.”

As the 13-minute show unfolded, A$AP Rocky could be seen proudly watching his partner’s set from inside the stadium, while JAY-Z — who helped Rihanna put together her halftime show — was spotted doing the same in the stands.

Rihanna also surprised fans during the performance by announcing that she’s pregnant with her second child. RiRi and Rocky welcomed their firstborn son in May 2022 but have yet to publicly reveal his name.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” Rihanna told British Vogue of her relationship with the Harlem rapper. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

“I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together,” she added of Rocky’s adjustment to fatherhood. “I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?’

“Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”

Rihanna’s celebrated Super Bowl performance marked the Bajan billionaire’s first major show since the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed another career-spanning medley of hits to coincide with her winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

She told British Vogue that she hopes to make music more of a priority this year, but reportedly made the comments before learning she was pregnant again.

“I want it to be this year,” she said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

Check out more photos from Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son’s British Vogue cover shoot below: