Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share First Photos of Baby Son Riot Rose

A little more than one month after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Riot Rose Mayers, the couple debuted their newborn in a stunning family photoshoot.

via: People

The “Umbrella” singer, 35, and her rapper partner, 34, posed for a series of adorable photos that featured the couple’s newborn baby, son Riot Rose, as well as son RZA, 16 months.

In the pictures, Rihanna holds baby Riot while Rocky carries RZA on his shoulders, posing together for the first time as a family of four. The musician and mom of two is also photographed carrying her newborn alone as she leans up against a car.

Additional pictures show the couple playing with Riot on a blanket as he sweetly smiles up at his parents.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in August that the “Diamonds” singer and her partner had welcomed their second baby together. TMZ was the first to report the baby news. At the time, reps for the couple could not be reached for comment.

Rihanna revealed the exciting news that she was expecting another baby in the opening moments of her Super Bowl performance in February, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

“She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” a source told PEOPLE in February about Rihanna’s parenting style. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022. In May, the couple celebrated their son’s first birthday by posting a carousel of photos on Instagram.

Rocky shared a cute picture of RZA crawling on a blanket next to the superstar artist as she kissed her partner on the cheek. He also shared multiple other photos of the three posing for the cameras and acting silly in the mirror.

Sharing a video of Wu Tang Clan founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that “Wu Tang Clan is for the children,” as the last slide, he echoed the sentiment in his caption for the post on Instagram. “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

In a Beats Studio Pro ad directed by and starring Rocky and featuring his new single “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N),” released in July, the rapper worked in his home studio when the “Lift Me Up” singer called him from the other room.

“Babe! Can you go to the store? We ran out of diapers,” she asked.

Rocky ran to the AWGE Bodega, named after his creative agency, though he’s chased by fans and paparazzi on the way there and back. In the store, he grabbed a pack of diapers off the shelf — AWGEY diapers, with RZA modeling on the package.

