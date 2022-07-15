Ricky Martin Could Face 50 Years in Prison After Domestic Abuse Accuser Is Revealed to Be HIs 21-Year-Old Nephew

Ricky Martin is being accused of domestic violence by his own nephew and could now be facing up to 50 years in prison.

via Yahoo:

After the complaint was made anonymously under Law 54, known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, Martin’s brother Eric Martin revealed the victim is the artist nephew’s Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, according to Marca.

Under the allegations made by his 21-year-old nephew, it is said that he ended a seven-month relationship with Martin and that the “Tu recuerdo” singer did not take it well, consistently reaching out to him and loitering outside his home.

Sanchez added that there was physical and psychological abuse that occurred during the relationship. The legal battle is set to begin on July 21.

Under Puerto Rican law, allegations of incest are taken very seriously. If proven guilty, the artist could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” representatives for Martin told PEOPLE earlier this month. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

No, Ricky — say it ain’t so!