Rickey Smiley Wishes Katt Williams “Nothing But The Best” Following Viral Interview

Katt Williams criticized fellow comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley in a recent podcast interview.

via: Vibe

Rickey Smiley has responded to Katt Williams after the latter offered commentary regarding the former’s career and their professional relationship. On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Thursday (Jan. 4), Smiley addressed Williams’s claim that he lied about the casting process for The Friday After Next.

In the comedic film, Williams leads as Money Mike while Smiley takes on the role of the criminally-minded Santa Claus. While speaking to Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams refuted Smiley’s version of events which alleged the roles were initially reversed, according to Alabama.com.

“I had no reason to lie about that,” explained the 55-year-old. “They added that whole pimp twist to that character, which was actually a better decision and made it funnier. There was no way in the hell I could have executed that role like that and I’m glad that they made that decision.”

Smiley also addressed claims made by Williams that if the two are to appear in a project together, the former must wear a dress because “that’s where he’s a believable actor.” According to the radio host, Katt Williams and his contract terms are irrelevant in his decision to act as any of his characters where he portrays a woman.

“That has nothing to do with my manhood being lessened for trying to play a role and trying to put food on the table for my family,” detailed Smiley, expressing he is “disappointed” in needing to issue a response.

“We want to wish Katt Williams nothing but the best,” Smiley continued, elaborating how he and his family are managing their grief during a “crazy time” as the first anniversary of his son’s death nears.

