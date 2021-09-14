Rick Ross’ Son Gets Wingstop Branch for His 16th Birthday [Photo]

In honor of his son turning 16, Rick Ross sought to use this milestone to teach his kid the importance of bossing up early, so he gifted him his own Wingstop branch.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday (Sept. 14), the Port of Miami 2 emcee took to Instagram to share that he gifted his 16-year-old son with his own Wingstop franchise for his birthday. “Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY!!!” he captioned the post. “Today, he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. [You’re] now officially a BOSS!!! Keep Going.”

Ross is currently the franchise owner of more than 25 Wingstop locations. He recently helped the company launch Thighstop, which was a way for the business to cope with the shortage of chicken wings.

Over the summer, Rozay spoke to Complex about his support for Wingstop and why he thinks it’s important to let everyone know about the brand.

“Well, first and foremost, my personal passion for it hasn’t wavered any, over all the years I’ve loved Wingstop,” he told the outlet. “You see, I’m still repping it like it’s the first time I had it. And when I eat Wingstop, it’s still like the first time I had it. And on a business side, when I went and sat down with the CEO, Charlie Morrison, he knew I had no experience being a franchisee. He knew I didn’t have the time sitting in a franchise, but he saw my vision and my passion. He opened the doors for me. He didn’t just let me follow my dreams. He let me go to that next level.”

The Miami native just released his new book titled “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire.” In the novel, he shared how thinking positively has helped his career and life excel.

Ross also just earned his driver’s license. As REVOLT previously reported, the “Aston Martin Music” MC said he went and took his driving test after being pressured by his mom and sister. “It took me an hour,” he said. “You know, I missed a few answers, but I got it.”

