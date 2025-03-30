Richard Chamberlain, Star of ‘The Thorn Birds’ and ‘Shogun,’ Dead at 90

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Richard Chamberlain, the award-winning actor who played TV’s “Dr. Kildare” and starred in popular miniseries including “The Thorn Birds” and “Sh?gun,” has died at 90.

Chamberlain, 90, was likely best known for his roles on the small screen, but was a versatile actor who also graced Broadway stages and tried his hand at singing as well.

Chamberlain is survived by his longtime partner, Martin Rabbett.

Advertisement

Before he began his decadeslong career in Hollywood, Chamberlain grew up in Beverly Hills and had planned to be an artist. It wasn’t until he attended Pomona College that his interest in drama led him to consider acting as a career.

He served in Korea with the U.S. Army upon graduation and returned to Los Angeles to study acting. Chamberlain landed a series of guest roles, the first of which was in 1959 on the famed murder-mystery series “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”

Chamberlain landed his breakout role in 1961, after a high school friend cast him as the titular character on the show “Dr. Kildare.” The series ran from 1961 to 1966, led to Chamberlain’s first Golden Globe, and was nominated for five prime-time Emmy Awards.

The California native had an illustrious career in television with his roles on acclaimed shows such as “The Thorn Birds,” “The Bourne Identity” and “Shogun.” Chamberlain took home two Golden Globes for best actor for his work on “Shogun” and “The Thorn Birds.”

Advertisement

But Chamberlain’s credits go beyond television. He starred in 1970s films such as “The Three Musketeers,” “Julius Caesar” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.”

A love of singing also drew Chamberlain into the world of musicals and stage acting. He originated the role of Jeff Claypool in the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” musical on Broadway.

Despite having name appeal with both Chamberlain and actress Mary Tyler Moore in the lead roles, the musical never officially opened.

Chamberlain’s stage career included roles in shows such as Tennessee Williams’ “The Night of the Iguana,” “My Fair Lady” and “The Sound of Music.”

Advertisement

Toward the end of his career, Chamberlain returned to television in a series of guest spots on popular shows. His IMDb profile shows credits for appearances on “Will & Grace,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Desperate Housewives” and the 2017 revival of “Twin Peaks.”

via: NBC News