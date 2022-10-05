Rich Boy Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence After Alleged Fight with His Parents

Rich Boy has reportedly been arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with his parents.

via XXL:

The Alabama rapper, most well-known for his 2006 hit “Throw Some D’s” featuring Polow Da Don, was booked into the Mobile Jail last Friday Sept. (30), according to local news outlet AL.com. Rich Boy was arrested on two charges of third-degree domestic violence, with one specifying harassment and the other concerning assault, the news outlet reports. According to ABC 15 News, the arrest came as the result of an altercation with his own parents.

There is reportedly a video circulating online that shows the former XXL Freshman shirtless and involved in some sort of altercation. It is unclear if this alleged video is in connection to the rapper’s recent arrest.

XXL has reached out to the Mobile Police Department and Rich Boy’s team for comment.

Born Marece Benjamin Richards, Rich Boy got his first big break in the rap game in 2006, when he signed to Polow Da Don’s Zone 4 record label. He put out his debut self-titled album the following year, which contained the hit single “Throw Some D’s,” a track that peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in March of 2007. The same year, he won Rookie of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards and was a member of the inaugural XXL Freshman Class.

From throwing D’s to throwing hands.