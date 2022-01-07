RHOSLC Star Mary Cosby Skips Season 2 Reunion Taping

Mary Cosby was a no-show at “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion reportedly because she was scared of being grilled over her Season 2 controversies.

via: People

PEOPLE confirms that Cosby, 49, was not in attendance for Thursday’s taping. It is currently unclear whether this will mark the end of Cosby’s time on RHOSLC.

A rep for Cosby did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen previously said at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 3 reunion in 2013 that Adrienne Maloof’s absence from the event ended her time on the franchise — a rule he seemingly put into place after Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita decided at the last minute not to attend the season 3 reunion, years earlier in 2011.

The only other Housewife ever to skip a reunion was Lisa Vanderpump, though the RHOBH star announced she was leaving the show the day before the reunion’s filming.

Cosby is an original cast member on RHOSLC alongside Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. Jennie Nguyen joined the group in the show’s sophomore run.

Ahead of the upcoming season 2 reunion special, Cohen, 53, shared behind-the-scenes moments from the taping’s set on Thursday. The Watch What Happens Live host posted a selfie of himself with the caption: “#RHOSLC ready to go!”

Cohen also shared videos of himself speaking to some of the Salt Lake City-based ladies without showing their faces on camera. While in conversation with Barlow, 47, she said she felt the taping was “going good.”

“I can’t wait to get into more,” she continued. “This afternoon is going to be rough. It’s a lot!”

Speaking to Shah, Cohen said he didn’t expect her to wear the outfit that she chose. He said it’ll likely “really surprise” fans.

“What? I was supposed to come in here in, like, a cloak?” said Shah as Cohen noted he was expecting a more “demure” look from her.

As he engaged with Marks, 50, she teased her reunion outfit by saying: “I do love a feather!”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.