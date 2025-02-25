RHOP’s Karen Huger Tells Judge She Had Withdrawals From Pills in Rehab in Court Plea

BY: Walker Published 22 hours ago

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger, will appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court Wednesday for sentencing after being convicted of multiple charges related to a car crash last year.

Huger is arguing the stress of losing her parents and providing “responsible leadership on” Real Housewives of Potomac led to her taking more anti-depressants, and she believes this played a role in her being arrested for driving under the influence, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Karen, 61, asked a Maryland judge to go soft on her at her sentencing on Wednesday, February 25.

Back in December 2024, a Maryland jury found Karen guilty of driving under the influence, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid collision.

The charge of reckless driving was dismissed. The Bravo star was accused of driving her 2017 Maserati into a tree. Officers believed she was under the influence of alcohol and placed her under arrest.

As In Touch first reported, Karen recently fired her old legal team and hired two new attorneys to represent her in court, David A. Martella and Barry Helfand.

David and Barry asked the court to postpone Karen’s sentencing, previously set for January, due to her checking into an out-of-state rehab program.

Now, in a newly filed motion, Karen’s lawyers argued, “Ms. Huger’s mother died on Thanksgiving morning in 2017 of kidney failure and sepsis. Her father died seven months later on June 28, 2018 from the complications of Alzheimer’s and ‘of a broken heart.’ Those two losses, in quick succession, were for Ms. Huger, personally devastating and, in her opinion, may have been the straws that broke her back, arguably leading to several errors in judgment that led to her arrest in this case.”

Karen’s new lawyers pointed out they did not represent her in the trial in 2024.

They said “Ms. Huger reports that it was during the trial that she first saw the body camera footage of her demeanor and coordination. She had suffered a concussion from the exploding air bags, along with the alcohol and medication. She reports that she was shocked with embarrassment. The Court will also note that Ms. Huger did not testify at trial.”

“For many months, Ms. Huger was hoping to explain that she believes she drank in moderation; however, her difficulties that evening were the product of a combination of alcohol and a prescribed anti-depressant medication for depression. However, Ms. Huger eventually acquiesced to the legal advice of her counsel indicating that such circumstances might be mitigation – but is not a defense. This is because the taking of such a strong anti-depressant medication can amplify the effects of alcohol on one’s coordination. The taking of that prescribed medication is not a defense to DUI; to the contrary, it is more of a reason to avoid consuming alcohol before driving,” they added.

Karen’s lawyers said, “Ms. Huger reports when she started taking the prescribed dosages of the medication following her rape in college, she felt she was able to continue to drink in moderation in social settings. However, over time, the loss of her parents, and the pressures of being in the public eye – and the stress of providing responsible leadership on the TV show – continued to wear at her well-being. Over time the dosages of the medication went up – probably beyond prescribed recommendations – but the drinking in moderation remained the same. As she explains, ‘I was taking one pill after the assault and then I began taking two after my parents’ death. I appeared to be in control and had no noticeable issues that I was aware of.’” In the motion, Karen’s team detailed the night of her arrest.

They said she went to dinner with a friend. and had champagne with dinner.

“In hindsight, she is concerned that the medication (combined with alcohol) impaired her ability to accurately assess her coordination on March 19. During the trial, she could not turn off the testimony, or the body cameras. She could not get up and walk out of the room, nor look at her phone. The trial was a wake-up call that inspired Ms. Huger to take the dramatic step of entering a 28 day in-patient rehabilitation program: Beachside in West Palm Beach. The Court is probably very familiar with dual- diagnosis treatment programs. Ms. Huger refers to her time at Beachside as a triple-diagnosis program: dedicated to treating alcohol abuse; drug/medication abuse; and trauma.,” they said.

“Ms. Huger took her last dose of the anti-depressant medication on December 28, the night before she checked into her residential program. She reports that four nights later, she woke up completely drenched in sweat as she went through withdrawal,” her lawyer said.

In response, the prosecutors pointed out she, “has two prior DUI/DWI convictions plus a third one that was pled down to a reckless driving.”

The government continued, “Ms. Huger is extremely lucky that neither she nor anyone else was seriously injured or even killed during this incident. In spite of this, Ms. Huger does not appear to have taken any steps whatsoever to take accountability for her actions on March 19, 2024. In the nine months leading up to trial she did not enroll herself into any type of alcohol treatment program or support group. Instead, the Defendant spent 6 days at the Miraval Resort in Arizona in August of 2024- which her former defense attorneys depicted to the State as a ‘holistic wellness program.’ Miraval is not a rehab or counseling center of any kind and is rather quite simply a luxury spa.”

They said, “Ms. Huger then enrolled in a private recovery program at the Beachside Recovery Center in West Palm Beach, Florida in January 2025 only after being convicted for the third time of driving while impaired/under the influence. Beachside Recovery is described on its website as a ‘luxury alcohol treatment center.’”

The prosecutors asked the court to, “It is therefore the State’s recommendation that your honor sentence the Defendant to two years suspend all but 6 months of executed incarceration followed by a period of supervised probation.”

In addition, they want her to have to install a interlock device on any car she drives and complete a Mother’s Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and submit to any additional alcohol treatment programs that the court sees fit.

In January, Karen’s rep, Ryan Tresdale, said Karen had entered a recovery program and would not be attending the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion taping.

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” the statement read. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

After she was found guilty, Karen’s former lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, released a statement stating they were “disappointed” in the verdict. Mr. Bolden said, “Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case.”

“We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf,” he added. “We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

via: InTouch Weekly