‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Announces Cancer Diagnosis on Instagram: 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised' [Photo]

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ newbie Mia Thornton announced on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

She did not specify which cancer she has.

via Page Six:

“Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today,” Thornton wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie.

“You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why,” she added, referring to her husband Gordon Thornton.

“However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.”

The reality star, 37, said she’s been undergoing treatment from various specialists, but didn’t specify the type or stage of cancer she has.

“The storm is not over but this experience is changing me,” she continued. “I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered.”

The entrepreneur ended her emotional Instagram post by writing, “A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last. Be great Kings & Queens.”

Fellow Bravolebrities commented with love and support for their network friend.

“Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong mama,” Thornton’s “RHOP” co-star Robyn Dixon commented.

“Keeping u in my prayers!!” Shereé Whitfield from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” wrote, along with “RHOA” newbie Drew Sidora, who added, “Prayers and healing to you beautiful.”

“Prayers beautiful,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge wrote.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” newbie Eboni K. Williams also added two praying hands and two heart emojis.

She’s in our prayers as well.

