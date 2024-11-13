‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Welcomes First Baby, Son Jett Maxwell Lee With Husband Chris

BY: Walker Published 57 mins ago

Congratulation’s are in order for the Bassett family.

Real Housewives of Potomac alum, Candiace Dillard Bassett 37, has a newborn baby boy at home, after welcoming her first child with husband Chris Bassett, 46 — son Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett — on Thursday, Oct. 3.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the news of the Bassetts’ new addition, as well as debut photos of the the happy trio, snapped on Friday, Nov. 8.

“He is just the cutest little thing,” Candiace tells PEOPLE in an interview for this week’s issue. “Chris and I couldn’t be happier. It’s so cliché to say, but he’s brought such joy to our lives in ways I never would have been able to describe before. It’s pure love!”

“I just look at him and envision all the adventures we’re going to have,” she continues. “Throughout my pregnancy, when I would talk to him in my stomach, I would say, ‘I can’t wait to see who you’re going to be.’ And that’s been the joy in my heart that’s continued after his birth. It’s exciting to think about. I’m so ready for a lifetime of being on the sidelines, cheering him on.”

Jett’s already set up for success thanks to his first name, which translates from Hebrew to excellence and abundance.

“The meaning of his name was really important to me. I mean, there were a lot of names I liked that had meanings I did not like, so that just automatically tossed them out,” Candiace remembers. “But as soon as I read the meaning of his name, I was like, ‘This is it. This is his name.’ ”

The tiny tot has two middle names because, in her words, “I’m extra.” One of them, Lee, comes from Candiace’s father’s middle name.

“Naming him took longer than I thought,” she explains. “I had been throwing names out to Chris the entire pregnancy and most of the ones I liked he was like, “Those sound like nepo baby names.’ And I was like, ‘Why are you just trying to kill my vibe?’ But Chris agreed with Jett. He was like, ‘Jett’s a cool name, he’s going to be a cool kid. They can call him J.B.’ ”

Jett joins Owen, 22, Mateo, 14, and Naya, 10 — Chris’ three kids from two previous relationships.

