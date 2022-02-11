RHOM: Larsa Pippen Calls Ex-Husband Scottie 'The Punisher' amid Divorce Drama: 'I Was Traumatized'

Larsa Pippen opened up about her divorce from Scottie Pippen on the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Miami.”

via: People

On Thursday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock, Larsa, 47, spoke with costar Alexia Echevarria about her and Scottie’s divorce, which was finalized on Dec. 15, 2021.

“I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa said, adding that she “was kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami home. She said that as a result, Scottie allegedly told her she would “have to send” their 14-year-old daughter, Sophia Pippen, “back to L.A.”

“I was traumatized,” Larsa said. “If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher.”

She later said in a confessional interview that her ex, 56, “is used to controlling the narrative.”

“This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids,” she added, alleging that “he’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

She told cameras in a confessional that Scottie is “pushing all the buttons to let me know that he’s still in charge and because I’m doing whatever makes me happy.” Headlines of Larsa’s relationship with 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley, whom she briefly dated last year, flashed on the screen.

“So dating someone younger makes me happy? I’m doing it!” Larsa continued. “Which leads me to believe that it’s a jealousy problem. That jealousy is the underlying issue.”

A rep for Scottie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Larsa later told Echevarria, “But you know what’s funny? I feel like, five years ago, if you asked me would I be divorced, I’d say no way.”

Echevarria shared her thoughts in her own confessional interview, stating that Larsa “needs to cut that umbilical cord.” She added, “She’s just too close to Scottie, and the truth is no man that she ever dates is going to be okay with that. And I don’t even think that’s good for Larsa.”

Larsa further reflected on her relationship with Scottie, telling her costar, “I would expect so much. I would expect a guy to do so much for me. Because that’s what I’ve had. If you’re not going to do a whole bunch of things for me, then why would I want to be with you? I’d rather be alone.”

Along with Sophia, Larsa and the former Chicago Bulls star share sons Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17. Their divorce was finalized more than three years after they split, Larsa’s lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE.

Later in the episode, Larsa opened up about what she looks for in a man.

“For me to date a guy, he has to show me,” she told a friend of Kiki Barth during a girls’ night out. “I don’t chase something that’s not for me, do you know what I mean? Whoever pursues me wants to spend time with me and get to know me.”

She said that age isn’t a factor for her, adding, “You can be 30, you can be 35, you can be 55, you can be 75. I just like who I like. Be with the person who makes you feel the best.”

“I dated athletes in the past cause that’s kind of like my comfort zone, I’m used to that lifestyle,” she admitted in another confessional. “Do I really want to date an athlete? Probably not. But it’s kind of what I’m used to.”

When a producer asked Larsa what Beasley is famous for, she quipped, “Malik? Is known for being in my past. He’s so far back behind me, I don’t even want to look back, it might ruin my hair.”

God Bless.