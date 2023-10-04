'RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Reportedly Lands Las Vegas Residency Spinoff Coming to Bravo Next Year

Erika Jayne ‘Bet It All on Blonde’ and it seems to have paid off!

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star has reportedly landed her own Bravo spinoff series focused on her Las Vegas residency.

via The Messenger:

“Erika is getting her own special about her Las Vegas residency. It will be a couple of episodes, and it’ll be apart from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” a Bravo source exclusively tells The Messenger of the reality personality’s provocative show, Bet It All on Blonde.

The source continues: “It will premiere next year. It will show everything like her rehearsals leading up to the residency and the opening night.”

The Pretty Mess author previously called her Vegas residency “an absolute new shot at life” after years of legal woes involving her ex-husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi.

“I think that this show is really a great way to rebuild, to go forward in life,” she told Today ahead of the show’s opening night. “There’s nothing that I love more than performing, and I’m super excited to be in Las Vegas, to have this residency, which is wonderful. It’s a great opportunity to go forward in life.”

News of Jayne’s forthcoming special comes on the heels of the Season 13 RHOBH trailer, which premiered Tuesday.

The highly anticipated preview of the upcoming season of the long-running Bravo series shows the lead-up and aftermath of stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s bombshell separation, with Richards confiding in Jayne about the rumors about their marriage.

Will you be watching?