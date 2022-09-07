‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Donates $100K to Tom Girardi’s Alleged Victims

Diana Jenkins is contributing a boatload of cash to a good cause.

via: Page Six

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins announced on Wednesday that she made a $100,000 donation to the alleged victims of Tom Girardi, her co-star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband who is in legal hot water.

The wealthy philanthropist, 50, claimed in a post on Instagram that she was “not aware” of the 2018 Lion Air 610 flight tragedy until it “became a topic of conversation” on “RHOBH.”

She recently became a full-time cast member on Bravo series’ 12th season.

“I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind,” Jenkins, 50, wrote.

“I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much.”

A press release from Jenkin’s charity, The Sunela Foundation, shared that the funds donated will benefit the “immediate family members of the 189 passengers and crew who were killed” in the fatal flight in 2018.

Jayne, 51, appears supportive of the initiative as she commented with several red heart emojis under Jenkin’s Instagram post. However, she — alongside her estranged husband — is named in several lawsuits involving the alleged victims.

Girardi, 83, has been accused of embezzling settlement money from the Lion Air 610 flight victim’s lawsuits in order to fund the “Pretty Mess” singer’s lavish lifestyle.

Jayne has maintained that she had no knowledge of her estranged husband’s alleged misdeeds, but she allegedly received $25 million from Girardi’s former firm, Girardi & Keese, to cover her expenses over a 12-year period.

In August, the “Xxpen$ive” singer scored a major legal victory when a judge found she had no “actual knowledge” of Girardi’s alleged wrongdoings.

Her attorney, Evan C. Borges, exclusively told Page Six at the time that the ruling could set a precedent for other lawsuits that attempt to tie Jayne to Girardi’s alleged crimes.

“We expect that other ‘aiding and abetting’ lawsuits against Erika, which accuse her of participating in some sort of ‘fraud,’ will fail for the same reason — they are contrary to the truth and based on no real evidence,” the trial lawyer previously told us.

Reps for Jayne did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on Jenkin’s donation and whether the “RHOBH” stat has or plans to make one herself.