‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce from Simon Guobadia | lovebscott.com

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams broke her silence days after filing for divorce from husband Simon Guobadia.

via: Page Six

Thank you for your prayers & support [broken-heart emoji and prayer emoji] – PW,” she posted on Instagram Sunday, notably using her maiden name initial.

Guobadia, meanwhile, posted a series of photos of himself seemingly unfazed while hanging by his pool and wrote, “Enthusiastically welcoming Spring. Happy Saturday.”

The returning “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 42, submitted her court documents in Georgia last week; however, the filing is private, so the official cause of the split isn’t known.

Although she signed off her message using “PW,” Williams still has Porsha Guobadia in her Instagram bio.

The “Pursuit of Porsha” author and the entrepreneur, 59, married twice in November 2022. They tied the knot for the first time in an extravagant Nigerian traditional ceremony in Atlanta and followed up the next day with a conventional American wedding.

Guobadia proposed to Williams in May 2021 after publicly dating for just one month, and the betrothal was not without its controversy, as Guobadia had been previously married to Williams’ friend and co-star Falynn Pina.