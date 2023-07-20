‘RHOA’ Star Nene Leakes’ Son Hit With Child Support Lawsuit Months Before Arrest For Drug Possession

More bad legal news for Bryson.

via: Radar Online

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ oldest son Bryson Bryant was sued over alleged unpaid child support only months before being thrown in a Georgia jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in November, the Georgia Department of Human Services filed suit against Bryant.

The suit claimed Bryant had been ordered to pay child support for his alleged daughter Bria, who his ex-girlfriend Symone Davis had. He had previously disputed the paternity of the child.

In the new case, the Georgia Department of Human Services said Bryant had failed to make his $203 per month support payments and was in arrears totaling $4,357.

“Defendant is in arrears due to willful and continuous refusal to comply with the Order of this Court,” the lawsuit read.

The agency demanded Bryant be thrown in jail until he paid up on his support. Further, it demanded he hand over copies of any paychecks he received.

Bryant never responded to the case.

Last year, Davis trashed Leakes writing, “How do you blacklist me & your family, telling me you’ll make sure I never work with anyone [on] TV, but now you’re crying that the industry is blacklisting you.” Davis was referencing Leakes’ battle with Bravo who she accused of keeping her off the air after she companied after alleged racism.

She added, “You don’t do anything for your grandkids, you got fired from #realhousewivesofatlanta” before adding “you have no real friends.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Bryant was arrested by police after they found Fentanyl on him while outside a home in the city of Lawrenceville. The reality star’s son was charged with possession of a controlled substance and loitering.

A police report revealed Bryant had been “evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false.”

While speaking to police, Bryant told officers he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes. It wasn’t until days later the prosecutors realized Bryant had given them a false name. As a result, Bryant was hit with an additional charge of providing a false name to police.

Court documents revealed the arrest triggered a potential probation violation in a separate case. At the moment, Bryant remains behind bars in Gwinnett County.