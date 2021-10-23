‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Explains ‘Tiff’ with Cynthia Bailey During “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” [Video]

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore have been close friends for years. But it appears their friendship was tested during the filming of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

via: Page Six

“There was a moment during the filming where she just felt like she had gotten into it with some of the other ladies over a situation and I wasn’t stepping up,” she told The Jasmine Brand after being asked about the brief “tiff” between her and Bailey, 54, in the “Ultimate Girls Trip” trailer.

“And I’m like no, when you watch it back you will see that I stepped up plenty,” Moore, 50, added.

The moment in question shows a visibly upset Bailey confronting Moore on the beach while telling her, “Ramona’s [Singer] not my friend. You’re my friend.”

“I think we got over it, but then, you know, sometimes people don’t really get over things,” Moore explained further, suggesting that this wasn’t just a harmless disagreement with her friend.

Meanwhile, Bailey recently spoke with Page Six and divulged that she felt “disrespected” by one cast member in particular while filming the show. Unfortunately she wouldn’t name names.

“There were a couple of different situations,” the former model told Page Six in an exclusive interview. “And one situation, it was just a matter of me feeling just a little disappointed in one of the ladies on the trip and hurt and, actually, disrespected.”

Bailey added that the disagreement “set the tone” for the rest of the trip and she wasn’t able to “shake it off” — which coincidentally goes hand-in-hand with Moore suggesting certain people “don’t really get over things.” Hmm.

No matter what did or did not happen during “Ultimate Girls Trip,” Moore did make one thing very clear: Bailey is still her ride or die.

“That is a woman that I love, that I cherish her friendship, and no matter what little things we go through when filming, that’s not really my world,” she said.

Watch Kenya discuss the trip below.