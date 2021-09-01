Rest In Peace: Gregg Leakes Dead at 66 Following Battle with Colon Cancer

Gregg Leakes, husband of former ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star NeNe Leakes, has passed away following a battle with colon cancer.

He was 66.

“Gregg Leakes, most notably known for appearing alongside his wife, actress & TV personality NeNe Leakes on 12 seasons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has passed away at the age of 66,” said publicist Ernest Dukes.

His death comes after NeNe Leakes gave an impromptu speech at her Linnethia Lounge on Saturday, revealing Gregg wasn’t expected to survive.

Gregg had been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, and he was in remission for two years.

In June, Nene revealed her husband was undergoing surgery to deal with the cancer’s return, and he unexpectedly stayed in the hospital for six weeks after.

Nene and Gregg have been together for more than 20 years. They initially married in 1997 and divorced in 2011. They remarried in June 2013.

We’re praying for NeNe and the Leakes family during this difficult time.

