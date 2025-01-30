Report: Wendy Williams Fires Her Attorney as She Continues Guardianship Battle

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Wendy Williams wants out of her guardianship so desperately, she’s fired the attorney she hoped would help get her case before a judge.

Sources told TMZ Wednesday that Williams terminated Linda Redlisky after she failed to file paperwork to get the ball rolling on a trial by jury.

The former talk show host, 60, reportedly told Redlisky she wanted the trial to decide whether or not she needed the guardianship — but her attorney reportedly declined her request.

Reps for Williams did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The firing comes less than two weeks after Williams’ family said they were looking for an “esteemed and honest” attorney to help the former radio star.

The former talk show host also previously claimed she had never met her guardianship attorney, Robert Kaplan, who previously alleged she needed life-long care due to her frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis.

Williams has been fighting to get out of the conservatorship which she claims has left her with next to nothing.

The media personality is currently living in an assisted-living facility in New York City, which she likened to a luxury “prison.”

Earlier this month, Williams called in to “The Breakfast Club” to share her side of the story after her niece revealed she was “trapped” in a care center.

Williams called her conservatorship “emotional abuse,” claiming they took her pets away and limited her internet access.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” she said. “I am definitely isolated. To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea.

“I keep the door closed,” she said of her day-to-day activities. “I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

Williams claimed she only has $15 to her name due to the legal situation.

Days after the interview, insiders told The Post that Williams believes her court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey is taking advantage of her.

“They’ve taken everything from her,” the source shared, comparing the situation to Britney Spears.

A New York judge placed Williams under a guardianship in 2022 amid her financial and health woes. At the time, her bank, Wells Fargo, suggested she was an “incapacitated person” and was subject to “undue influence and financial exploitation.”

While Williams voluntarily entered the agreement to protect her assets, one of her former lawyers suggested she might not have fully understood the situation.

via: Page Six