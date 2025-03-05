Report: Travis Scott Gave Cody Rhodes a Busted Eardrum & Black Eye During WWE Attack

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

If you’ve ever braved a Travis Scott concert mosh pit, you might have left with a few bruises as souvenirs. Based on reports, the same can be said if you come across the “4X4” rapper in a wrestling ring.

Scott made his presence known at WWE’s Elimination Chamber on Saturday night (March 1) in Toronto — but he may have gone a bit overboard with his role in the beatdown of undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes suffered a busted eardrum and a Black eye at the hands of Travis Scott. While lying bloodied in the middle of the ring, a hapless Rhodes was slapped by Scott in the face.

Billboard sources confirm that Rhodes’ injuries are in fact legitimate.

Scott injected himself into one of the iconic images of wrestling’s 21st century with John Cena turning heel with some help from The Rock. Following Cena’s Elimination Chamber victory — guaranteeing him a title bout against Rhodes at Wrestlemania — the WWE superstars met in the middle of the ring.

To the shock of the thousands in attendance, Scott made an appearance with his personalized Hardcore Championship belt in-hand, as “FE!N” boomed throughout the Rogers Centre for this theme song. He was quickly followed by The Rock.

Cena then flipped a friendly embrace into a cheap shot low-blow against Rhodes, which proceeded to turn into a bloody beatdown of the WWE champ. Scott delivered a harsh open-handed slap to Rhodes’ ear while The Rock joined in to whip the champ with his belt.

It remains to be seen if Rhodes’ in-ring work will be impacted, although he made a TV appearance during Monday Night RAW in Buffalo 48 hours after the attack.

Fans might even see Travis Scott make an appearance in a WWE match in the future. He’s reportedly been preparing for more work. “I’m going to the ring tomorrow. F–k you talking about,” he told WWE chief content officer Triple H in footage following his adrenaline-inducing Elimination Chamber appearance. Scott said it may even top the thrill of performing on stage.

La Flame has been a fixture on WWE this year. Scott’s “4×4” served as the new RAW theme song in January when the show switched over to Netflix. He even escorted Jey Uso to the ring for his match on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles.

Triple H teased in January that fans can expect to see even more of Travis Scott’s involvement. “Everybody should expect to see more things from Travis Scott in a big way,” he said.

Billboard has reached out to WWE for comment regarding Travis Scott and Cody Rhodes’ alleged injuries.

via: Billboard

Watch the full clip of Scott’s in-ring beatdown below.

