Report: Lizzo Dropped From Super Bowl Halftime Consideration Amid Lawsuit

Lizzo has been dropped from Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show consideration after facing a series of shocking sexual harassment and fat-shaming allegations from former dancers – leaving her team in a desperate scramble to ‘save her sinking ship’ of a career.

via: HotNewHipHop

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,” the source shared. Three of her former dancers, Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis, filed the suit, earlier this month. They cited numerous instances of inappropriate behavior by Lizzo, including a time she pressured them into touching a nude performer in the Red Light District in Amsterdam.

Lizzo denied the allegations in a lengthy statement shared on social media a few days later. “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” the Grammy-winning performer wrote. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I chose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She continued: “The sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” Lizzo further wrote that she doesn’t want to be “looked at as a victim, but also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I can not accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11, 2024.

The NFL has yet to make a decision on the Halftime Show performer.